Family of US Nurse whose Dismembered Body was Dumped from Vehicle in Nyamira Calls for Speedy Probe

The family of Thomas Oyaro, a Kenyan working in the US as a nurse, wants the police to fast track investigations into his gruesome murder.

Oyaro’s dismembered body was thrown out of a speeding vehicle on September 13, at Konate Junction, Nyamira County.

According to his widow, Jackline Mokeira, who spoke to the Nation, the deceased left for the States three years ago in search of greener pastures.

He would, however, come home at least once a year for a month.

This time around, he left for the US where he worked as a psychiatrist nurse on April 16 only to return to Kenya on August 14. This was unusual, the family said.

“I don’t know why he came back sooner than expected. He didn’t finish his usual one-year stay in the US. He didn’t tell me why he had returned home early,” she told the daily.

She recalled him jetting in on Friday after he said he would be arriving on Saturday. His phone was also disconnected.

On Monday, the couple left for Gesonso in Kisii where they were building a hospital.

They were unhappy with the engineer who had in spite of receiving so much money, had done so little.

“We sacked the engineer. We also had to demolish part of the building because it had been shoddily done,” said Ms Mokeira.

On the night of September 11, she remembered Oyaro having nightmares and was disturbed. He, however, was okay in the morning.

Later that day, she left to visit a relative and left her spouse with their child who is in Grade Two.

When she returned later that evening, Oyaro was nowhere to be found.

“I tried calling him but his phone went unanswered. He usually comes home by 10pm and stops at Shelton Hotel to study because of their strong Wi-Fi. He had been preparing for exams. Better qualifications would have enabled him to get employed by the US government,” she told the daily.

On Monday, she established that he had been at the construction site but had boarded a boda boda to Nyamarambe stage.

On Tuesday, the family filed a missing persons report at Nyamarambe police station.

Almost a month later, the family received information that the body dumped at Konate Junction indeed belonged to Oyaro.

“We have a relative at DCI in Nairobi, who helped to coordinate the identification process,” said Ms Mokeira.

The family also wants to know how his phone signal was traced to a hotel in Nyamarambe on the day his remains were dumped at Konate.

His nephew, Douglas Orenge, said his phone was on for nine days after his murder.

“My uncle’s phone was on for nine days. It has been a painful month. Police say they have important leads but they are not giving us any information,” said Orenge.

According to the deceased’s father, Stephen Magwamu, they will lay him to rest on Friday.

“Police are not willing to serve. They just want to be pushed to follow up on this issue. They have the ability to track his phone and find out whom they were in contact with, but they have not done so,” he said.

The body parts have since been taken to Nyamira County Referral Hospital mortuary.

