Family of Tecra Muigai’s Boyfriend Seek To Attend Her Private Burial Ceremony

Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai’s burial is drawing closer.

Her boyfriend, Omar Lali who is still locked up at Lamu Police Station, and his family want to pay their last respects but only if invited by the Muigais.

According to the Standard, through their family spokesperson, Lali’s family said they would like to say goodbye as she treated them with respect when she lived with their kin in Lamu.

Tecra who until her untimely death worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries is set to be laid to rest in private function attended by family only.

Kahawa Tungu reported that the deceased met Lali Omar, 54, at Peponi Hotel early this year after she failed to raise enough money to pay hotel bills incurred at the facility.

Lali, known to be an old beach boy and exploiter of desperate women, jumped at the chance and helped find ways of having the lady pay the bills without embarrassing the family.

Further, Tecra reportedly developed a liking for Lali whom she’d fly to Lamu to see and spend the night with, in various hotels. The two were last booked in Manda-Diamond Hotel in Lamu where they spent days before switching to the private residence of Lali Omar.

This desk also reported that a friend walked into the house of Lali Omar one day and found the man asleep while the woman seemed to be in a coma. The man and friend who visited them called the parents who arranged for a private helicopter to fly her from Manda Airport in Lamu to Nairobi where she was admitted to hospital, and later succumbed.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor, earlier on in the week said the deceased died as a result of a head injury.

The two families are yet to agree with the autopsy report.

