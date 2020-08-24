Family Seeks Gov’t Intervention Following Daughter’s Death In Saudi Arabia

A family is seeking government intervention to help fly home the remains of their kin who died in Saudi Arabia.

John Tindo who resides in Elburgon with his family told the Star that his second born daughter, Alice Tindo left for the Gulf country in February this year in search of work, never to return.

John recounted receiving a call from a woman identified only as Irene (an agent) in June, informing him of his daughter’s demise.

Alice had allegedly died in her sleep on June 15 and her body taken to the mortuary for autopsy.

“I received a call from an agent called Irene who told me that my daughter had died and was taken to the morgue. Until today, I do not know the results of the postmortem or the date when she will be brought back home,” he told the daily on Friday.

He also revealed that the agent has been cagey about details pertaining to the transportation of the remains.

Apparently, he has been told that the body will be airlifted to Kenya once a flight is booked.

“Yesterday (August 21, 2020), she called my wife and told her that the only thing left is to book a flight to airlift Alice’s body home. However, when my wife told her to call me and inform me of the same, she did not do that,” John said, adding that the agent is no longer picking his calls.

The last time the bereaved father spoke to his daughter was in February before she boarded a plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Since then, he recalled, Alice did not communicate not send money back home for her children’s upkeep.

The deceased left behind two children, one in Form one and the other in Standard seven.

“During the time she was there, she did not even send a single cent. Now that she is gone, it means additional responsibilities to cater for my two grandchildren plus 11 other children that I look after,” he continued.

John’s priority right now is giving his daughter who died at the age of 30 a befitting send off.

In the month of August alone, Muslims for Human Rights (Muthuri) has recorded 10 cases of mistreatment of domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, domestic workers have lost their jobs while others have been detained without pay.

