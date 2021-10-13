Family Seeking Justice After Teenage Daughter Found Dead in Kakamega

A family is seeking justice after a teenage girl was found dead.

The body of Cynthia Makokha, a form four student at Kibera Secondary School in Nairobi, was found floating in River Lusumu on Sunday.

The deceased was on the fateful traveling to Emanyasa village in Mumias East constituency to visit her parents.

Cynthia’s mum, Florence Wanga, told the Standard that her daughter left Nairobi at around 7 am but never reached home.

“My sister Carolyne who stays with Cynthia called to inform us that our daughter had boarded a Mumias-bound bus in the morning. She called again at around 4pm, saying the bus was at Kapsabet and even shared Cynthia’s contact,” she said.

When she called Cynthia, she was sobbing. The call then dropped abruptly.

“We sent her some airtime but she never called until at around 8pm when she told her father that she was stranded in Butere,” Ms Wanga said.

Her father, Chrispiners Makanga, and her uncles then left for Butere but could not find her. Calls were not going through either.

Later, the deceased’s aunt received a message allegedly from Cynthia, indicating that she was safe.

“The message said she was safe and would travel home the following morning, however it never indicated where she was,” said Vitalis Wanga, Cynthia’s uncle.

Hours later, a picture of a well known bodaboda rider was posted on Cynthia’s Facebook page.

The family reported the matter at Shianda Police Station before raiding the suspect’s home, where they found the deceased’s bag pack and mobile phone.

A post-mortem showed that the student had been defiled then strangled.

The bodaboda operator is currently in custody.

