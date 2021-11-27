Family Seeking Justice After Kin is Allegedly Fatally Shot by Police in Kisumu

Family of a man shot dead in Kisumu on Thursday morning is demanding justice for its kin.

The family is disputing the police’s version of events saying that the deceased was not a thug.

Police said Walter Odhiambo was part of a five-man gang that was on a robbery mission.

But according to the family, Odhiambo, 30, was a club bouncer and a tout by day.

Kisumu Central subcounty police commander James Ng’etich said the deceased and his gang were seeking to rob premises in Kondele.

On the fateful morning, Ng’etich said, the suspects were asked to surrender. Four of them who were armed with pangas and knives fled the scene but Odhiambo was left behind.

The deceased is said to have pulled out a knife prompting one of the cops to shoot him.

“Our officers were tipped by the watchmen about the suspects who were armed with pangas and knives,” he said.

The deceased’s father, John Onyango wondered why the officers did not try to immobilise his son who was only wielding a knife.

“He was shot twice in the chest and on the left side of his head. He was only carrying a knife,” said Mr Onyango.

Odhiambo’s family is terming their kin’s murder as an extrajudicial killing and want the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to probe the shooting.

“Why did the police deem it fit to fatally shoot my son instead of immobilising him? We need justice to know know the motive behind this action by trigger-happy officer,” he said.

Odhiambo’s uncle identified as Steven Ochieng said he was with him on Wednesday night.

“We were with him when I visited the family in Manyatta estate at around 10pm. He was in great spirits,” he said.

The uncle said a neighbour of the departed told them an unidentified man, believed to be a police officer or informer, had been frequenting the house at night.

“The suspicious man visited four times, each time knocking at the door to establish if the owner is around,” he said.

Odhiambo believed he was being trailed and it was for this reason that he avoided sleeping over at his house.

A friend of Odhiambo who was with him moments before he was fatally shot said they were walking out of a popular club in Kondele when they were stopped by police officers.

According to the witness who sought anonymity, the deceased tried to run from the police but was quickly caught up with.

“They caught up with him and instead of surrendering, he removed a knife from his trousers, prompting one of the officers to shoot him,” he said.

