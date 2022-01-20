Family Positively Identifies Woman Found Dead in Juja

The woman whose remains were found on the roadside in Juja has finally been identified.

Police said the family had confirmed the woman is Esther Wambui, an 18-year-old waitress who had barely worked for two weeks at a local eatery.

Wambui was apparently accosted by unknown people as she walked to her place of work on the morning of January 17.

On the material day, her boyfriend Joseph Ngige, had escorted her to a junction, which is about a kilometre away from her workplace.

Ngige told the police that he and the deceased hailed from Nakuru and were currently living in a single-room house in Ruiru.

He also noted that Wambui did not own a mobile phone and did not know why she was brutally killed and her remains stashed in a suitcase.

Police said the bereaved family went to Juja Police Station and was later taken to the mortuary, where they positively identified her body.

Sleuths probing the matter suspect the deceased was attacked and probably sexually assaulted before she was murdered.

“We believe the message written on her body was meant to distract investigations,” said an officer aware of the investigations.

The body was found dumped outside the General Service Unit (GSU) Recce squad base in Ruiru, Kiambu County on Monday evening.

The brutalized body had a “bwana ya mtu ni sumu” message on the chest, palms and thighs.

Ruiru Head of DCI Justus Ombati said the woman might have been killed elsewhere and dumped along Thika Road.

