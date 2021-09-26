Family Of Orie Rogo-Manduli Postpones Her Funeral After Daughter Is Admitted At Nairobi Hospital

The family of Orie Rogo-Manduli has postponed her funeral from October 2 to October 9, 2021, following her daughter Elizabeth Rogo’s admission to the Nairobi Hospital.

It is not yet clear what the daughter is ailing from.

Manduli passed on at her Riverside home in Nairobi on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 73. The family said she died after a short illness.

Manduli was remembered for her sense of fashion that featured big head scarfs and beautiful African dresses. Born in Maseno, Kisumu County, in 1948 to Gordon Rogo, who was a headmaster and later a councilor and Zeruiah Adhiambo who taught at Kisumu Technical College, Manduli was the first African woman to participate in the East African Safari Rally in 1974 and 1975. She drove a Colt Lancer. She attended Ng’iya Girls High School, then Butere Girls and later Machakos Girls. She was set to be laid to rest at her Tondorie farm in Kitale on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

