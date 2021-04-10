Family Of Three Survives Accident Along Kajiado-Namanga Road

A man, his wife and their 1-year-old daughter survived an accident along Kajiado-Namanga Road on Saturday morning.

The family of three was heading to Kajiado from Kitengela when the saloon car they were traveling in swerved off the road at Isinya near Umma University.

According to the police, the man who was on the wheel at the time of the accident was trying to overtake when he almost collided with an oncoming vehicle.

He is said to have avoided the head-on collision by taking a right turn which landed them into a ditch.

The driver escaped with serious injuries while his wife and child sustained minor bruises.

The family has since been taken to Kajiado County Referral Hospital for medical attention.

Their vehicle has been towed to Isinya Police Station.

