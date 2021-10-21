Family of Thika Prison Warden Cries Foul as Kin is Allegedly Attacked by Mob

The family of a prison warden is seeking justice after their kin was allegedly killed in Thika.

Muuo Muthengi, 31, police said, was attacked by a mob on October 11 in Thika’s Makongeni area.

The deceased’s family want his death looked into by the National Police Service Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The family has been reading foul play into their kin’s sudden death. Their doubts were cemented by the outcome of an autopsy exam conducted by government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor.

Read: Family Cries Foul As Kin Goes Missing After Arrest By Anti-Terror Police Unit

Dr Oduor concluded that Muthengi did not die from being attacked by a mob.

His sister, Aviki Muthengi, said that he died of blunt force trauma caused by a single blow to the back of the head.

“The postmortem has now revealed that the injuries my brother suffered are not consistent with a mob attack. We want those who killed him held responsible “ Aviki said.

Thika DCI is currently looking into a complaint filed by the deceased three months ago.

Read Also: Police Intensify Search For GSU Officer Joseph Otieno Who Has Been Missing For Five Days

On June 19, Muthengi visited IAU offices in Upperhill, Nairobi, where he made a complaint against a female policewoman based in Thika.

He complained that the female cop who is based at the gender desk at Thika Police station, was threatening to revive a sexual assault case against him.

The case had apparently already been withdrawn from court and the cop paid Sh40,000 to facilitate the withdrawal of the matter.

The cop, Muthengi lamented, was still asking for more money. He wanted the policewoman investigated.

Read Also: Missing Police Officer Norman Mwongera Resurfaces in Lamu with Gunshot Wounds

On the day that he died, the deceased had spent the better part of the day at his house at the Thika prisons staff quarters but left at around 3 pm.

He called his wife informing her that he was stepping out after receiving an important call. He was headed to Thika.

Two hours later he called his spouse to check if she had returned home. This was the last time anyone heard from him.

At around 7 pm the same day, his colleague went to his house and asked for his identity and hospital insurance cards.

The unnamed colleague initially told Muthengi’s wife that he (Muthengi) had been attacked by police officers and that he was handling the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...