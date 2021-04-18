Family Of Legendary Swahili Author Ken Walibora Raises Concerns Over Deceased’s Secret Wealth

The family of legendary Swahili author Ken Walibora has raised concerns over the deceased’s secret wealth that has not been traced since his passing.

The family is now calling on the relevant government agencies to assist in tracing Walibora’s hidden wealth, both within and outside the country.

Speaking during Walibora’s memorial service earlier in the week, the brother, Patrick Wafula, a school principal at Kipsoen High School, Elgeyo Marakwet County said the family needed help to trace his secret wealth in terms of properties, estates and royalties.

For instance, Wafula revealed that his brother was very secretive and rarely disclosed details of the wealth he had amassed over the years.

Thus, Wafula and the family suspect that their kin might have left behind money and wealth that if not traced, would land in the hands of unscrupulous individuals.

Walibora was confirmed dead aged 56 in April 2020 with his body found lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary.

Reports indicated that the author was knocked down by a matatu on Landhies road in Nairobi, a few days after he was reported missing.

He was later laid to rest at his Makutano home in Cherang’any Constituency.

Questions lingered over the cause of his death with police suspecting foul play after it emerged that he was embroiled in a dispute with a publisher over a book in the week leading to his death.

Detectives said they reviewed his mobile records and data with another angle that the author might have possibly been picked up by another car after parking his own at Kijabe street just hours before his death.

Walibora made significant contributions to the Swahili language as he was the author of the books: Ndoto ya Amerika, Siku Njema, Nasikia Sauti ya Mama, Kisasi Hapana and Kidagaa Kimemwozea.

As a holder of PhD in Comparative Studies, he also served as an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin in the United States and a lecturer at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Riara University.

