Family of Five Dead as Kajiado Home Goes up in Flames

A family of five is dead after their home in Mashuru area, Kajiado County went up in flames on Thursday night.

Reports indicate that the fire which started at 10 PM was triggered by a short-electric circuit. At the time, the mother of the house, her three children and a domestic worker were in the house.

The man of the house, Saitoti Maina was however not in the house at the time of the incident hence escaped death.

This has been confirmed by the area’s local chief, Jonathan Sikongei who revealed that upon receiving the report of the fire, together with well-wishers they rushed to the scene to help out but it was too late.

“Tulipata habari kuwa kuna watu watano wameangamia kwenye moto wa stima, tukakimbilia hapa na tukajaribu kuwaokoa lakini haingewezekana,” Mr Sikongei told a local publication.

Investigation into the cause of the fire has commenced with the bodies of the deceased transferred to Kajiado County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

In a different account of events yesterday, a senior Administrative Police officer from Siaya died after setting his house ablaze.

The fire was reported in the morning hours of Thursday with relevant authorities speculating that it was a case of suicide.

” We don’t know what happened. What we know for now is that one of our officers died in the house fire incident. They will tell us what happened, including what might have caused the fire, ” Siaya County commissioner Mohammed Barre said.

