Family of Abducted Migori Blogger Joseph Ouma Concerned As Search Efforts Hit Dead End

The family of Migori based blogger Joseph Okoth Ouma has raised concerns after their kin was abducted and efforts to trace him reached a dead end.

Weeks before he was taken away, the blogger had complained that his life was in danger through a Facebook post.

The family reveals that he was kidnapped at a bar in Kokura Junction, Migori County with armed men.

Reportedly, a man walked into a bar where Ouma was seated with friends and posed as a customer and even ordered a drink. He then started a conversation inquiring about the owner of the bar before walking out to meet with his accomplices who had two vehicles parked outside.

The men are said to have returned and ordered everyone to lie down while pointing a gun at them before dragging the blogger out of the bar.

“After ordering a drink, the man walked to the car which had three other people. The men later stormed the bar, one had a gun. They ordered everyone to lie on the floor. They dragged my brother out of the bar and sped away,” Dominic, the brother to the abducted blogger narrated.

Locals in the area are uncertain as to whether he is still alive or dead as efforts to involve the authorities to track him and his abductors have been fruitless.

They are calling upon relevant authorities to intensify the search to avert a situation where he might be found dead or seriously injured.

“We expect the criminal investigation department to move with speed to establish the motive of the incident, the people behind the abduction and the whereabouts of Yusuf,’ a resident said.

