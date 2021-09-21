Family of Nakuru Doctor Accused of Killing Children Suspect Foul Play

The family of the doctor whose children were found dead at their Milimani, Nakuru home claim their kin had nothing to do with their deaths.

Dr James Gakara’s two children; Dylan Gakara, and Karuana Gakara, were on Saturday evening found dead and he unconscious.

Speaking to the Nation, his sister Mary Gakara said the information given to the family by the first responders did not add up.

“I know my brother very well. He would do anything to protect his children. He is also not the kind of person to commit such an act,” she said.

“He loves his family and we have never heard of any differences between my brother and his wife. They have always been happy.”

Mary told the daily that they suspect someone else may have killed the children and was attempting to frame their kin.

Read: Nakuru Doctor Allegedly Kills his Two Children By Injecting Them with Insulin

“Someone wants to frame him in the murders. We want the investigations expedited and everything should be done thoroughly,” she said.

She stated that police claimed Dr Gakara had confessed to the killing the kids while those at the scene of incident alleged that he was unconscious.

Preliminary reports showed that the doctor may have injected his children with insulin. But according to Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri, there was a knife in the room in which the bodies were discovered.

“The girl’s bedroom had a sharpened knife indicating that if they didn’t die from the drugs their murderer would have probably killed them using the knife,” said Kiraguria, adding that the two bodies did not have any physical injuries.

Dr Gakara’s wife who was not around during the horrific incident had been admitted for shock but has since been discharged.

The obstetrician is still admitted at the Nakuru Level 5 hospital. The remains of the children have been moved from the Nakuru City Morgue to PNN Funeral Home.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu