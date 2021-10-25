Family of Masten Wanjala Rejects Body Over Fear of Evil Spirits

The family of self-confessed child serial killer Masten Wanjala is no longer willing to claim his body for burial.

According to Mukhweya Assistant Chief Abiud Musungu, the family of the deceased has changed its mind.

“The family changed tune suddenly and disowned the serial killer immediately he was lynched. His father had asked for forgiveness on behalf of his son from the families of the victims…and even asked the State to give him the body to bury,” he said.

A neighbor told reporters that the family is afraid burying him would attract a curse. They are apparently mulling letting the government bury his remains.

“We’re afraid that if we bury him, we, as a clan, might be perceived as killers,” he said.

The family is also considering suing the state over their kin’s death. Wanjala who escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station cells in Nairobi was lynched by a mob all the way in Bungoma.

The family is reading foul play into his disappearance from the guarded cells.

“We know that our son had wronged many families and it was just prudent that the police arraigned him in court and have him charged for the families of the victims to get justice,” he said.

The family of Mzee Robert Wanjala Watila, Wanjala’s step-father, was absent during the release of postmortem exam.

Mzee Watila had earlier last week sought forgiveness on behalf of his son from the families of the children he allegedly killed.

The deceased had been held for 91 days and was set to be arraigned the day after he went missing.

He is said to have killed at least 14 children in Nairobi and Bungoma.

