Family Looking for Kin Erick Kipkurui who Went Missing in 2018

Friends and family are seeking the aid of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to trace their kin who has reportedly been missing since 2018.

Sources that reached out to Kahawa Tungu revealed that a report of a missing person had already been filed at the police with efforts to trace him seeming futile.

Apparently, Erick Kipkurui Rono, who is a Kapsabet Boys High School Alumni went missing in 2018. He was set to graduate the same year from Kenyatta University, class of 2013.



“DCI should tell us why they haven’t found my mbogo vale classmate and friend (Erick Kipkurui Rono) who disappeared to unknown places since 2018. He was to graduate from Kenyatta University. He is a Kapsabet Boys alumni,” a post on Facebook reads.

In yet another post, the family is said to be in distress since his disappearance and called on anyone with relevant information regarding his whereabouts to help in tracing him back home.

Cases of missing persons, abductions and murders have been on the rise with bodies found dumped in different parts of the county.

For instance, last month, an alarm was raised after more than 20 bodies were discovered dumped at River Yala.

In a Twitter thread that went viral, the rot in the Yala sub-county hospital where the bodies that were being retrieved from River Yala were being dumped was unearthed.

The bodies that were retrieved from the River bearing marks of assault would then be labeled as unknown before later being buried in mass graves with families left in distress.

Currently, security expert Mwenda Mbijiwe who went missing last year in June is yet to be traced despite detectives tracing his last whereabouts.

Notably, Samson Teklemichael, an Ethiopian trader who was abducted in broad daylight last year in November is also yet to be traced.

The family has called on authorities to release their kin as the viral video captured police officers play a part in swindling him in a vehicle before he went missing.

We haven't forgotten about Samson Teklemichael. A Tigrayan who was abducted in broad daylight from Kenya's capital while the police were watching. @ntvkenya @citizentvkenya @DCI_Kenya Where is Samson? pic.twitter.com/aoMBtqMXhw — The Patriot (@MikeFromTigray) December 7, 2021

