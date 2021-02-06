Family in Distress After Outspan Hospital Detained Kin’s Body Over Sh2 Million Bill

A family in Kiambagathi, Kirinyaga County is in distress after failing to raise Sh2 million in hospital bill arrears for their deceased kin.

The family lost Beatrice Wanjiru to lung cancer a month ago but has been unable to give her a befitting funeral.

Wanjiru’s body is being held at the Outspan Hospital morgue in Nyeri over the ballooning bill.

At the homestead, burial plans have halted because they cannot set a burial date without the cash in hand.

Neighbours have stopped going to the deceased person’s home until the family sets a date.

“Sisi kama wakazi tumewasaidia, lakini tumefika mahali ni kama tumechoka, sababu ata watu hawakuji wengi,” David Kamau told Citizen Digital.

Wanjiru’s family has so far raised Sh700,000 and has intimated that they have reached their wit’s end.

According to the departed’s daughter, Emily Wanohi, her mother was hospitalised at the private health facility for a month and her body has remained in the morgue for the same period of time.

“Wakati alipumzika, bill ilikuwa Ksh.2.5 million. Tume struggle kutafuta pesa hadi saa hii. Alikuwa amekaa hospitali mwezi moja na sasa mortuary mwezi moja,” said Emily.

Outspan’s medical superintendent, Jeff Mungai, said the family owes them Sh1.3 million.

He did, however, note that the family is yet to engage the facility on a way forward since January 12.

“We acknowledge we have the body, but we are waiting for the family to come and engage with us because the last engagement we had with them was on 12th of January,” Mungai said.

