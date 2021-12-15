Family in Agony as GSU Graduate Disappears

A family is in agony after their kin, a fresh General Service Unit (GSU) graduate, disappeared without a trace.

Mohammed Daud last communicated with his family five days ago informing them that he was visiting a relative in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area before heading out for Mombasa.

The family has not heard from his since.

According to the Embakasi GSU Camp, the graduate left the training camp after the ceremony that was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His mother, Barwaka Adan, appealed to the government to assist in tracing her son in order to bring them closure.

“I am just pleading with the national government to help me, I am not in any position to help myself at the moment. Just help me find my son. If he is alive just tell or even if he no more just let me know,” she told reporters.

When Daud left their Barsheba home on February 27, he promised to turn around the family fortunes after completing training.

“He said when I come back from that training, you will all be happy. So you should all pray for me for the Highest to enable me finish my training in peace then I will bring hope to this whole family,” his brother, Ali Daud, recalled.

Six days ago, during the 48th passing-out-parade, 2,502 new servicemen and women graduated.

