Family & Friends Of Late Kibra MP Ken Okoth To Hold Memorial Service In Nairobi To Mark 1st Anniversary

The family and friends of the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth will today, Friday, July 24, hold a memorial service to mark one year anniversary since his death.

In a tweet on Friday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party said the event will take place at the Guadalupe Catholic Church at Adams area in Nairobi from 3pm.

“It is one year since he went to be with the Lord. Today, the family of the late Ken Okoth, former MP for Kibra constituency has organized a memorial service to remember his life and time at the Guadalupe Catholic Church at Adams area in Nairobi starting at 3pm, ” said ODM.

Okoth died on July 26 at Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with colon cancer.

The second-term ODM MP was cremated on August 3 at Kariokor crematorium in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Ken’s brother Imran Okoth succeeded him as MP for Kibra constituency in a hotly-contested by-election.

