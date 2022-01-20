Family of Ex-Kameme FM Presenter Jedidah Wambui Seeks Justice Following Mysterious Death in US

The family of ex-Kameme FM presenter Jedidah Wambui is seeking justice following the mysterious death of their kin in Seattle, US.

Wambui was a renowned Kamene FM presenter from 2000 to 2012.

Reports indicate that Wambui passed away in December 2021 although the cause of her death is yet to be disclosed to her family.

Wambui moved to the US in 2018 in search of greener pastures and secured her first job as a Health Administrative Assistant.

Two years later, on August 25, 2022, she tied the knot with a white man with whom they had dated for some time.

The family says things took a new twist after she got married as she completely stopped communicating with them, and none of them was introduced to the new husband.

Florence Wanjiru, Wambui’s sister says Wambui was denied access to her phone and was often monitored before she could link up with anyone from home.

The last communication with her family was on December 22, 2021, where she called to wish them happy holiday seasons.

Apparently, two days after her last call, a friend from the US reached out to the family and informed them that their kin was sick. Days later, her husband ideally called and unleashed the sad news of her departure.

Thus, the family claims mischief as they were not informed of the cause of her death and when the husband was questioned on the same, he said it was not important.

The family is now seeking relevant authorities including the Foreign Affairs Ministry to help investigate the cause of their daughter’s death. They are also doubting the husband’s claims that the body was already cremated and want her remains transported back to Kenya for burial.

