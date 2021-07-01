Family of Kenyan Man Found Dead in US Given Five Days to Bury Him

A Kenyan family is in a fix after the US issued them with a five day ultimatum to bury their kin or the government gets rid of the body.

The family of Evans Gathaga has until Tuesday next week to obtain a visa and book a flight to the US if they intend to lay him to rest.

Speaking to the Standard, the deceased’s mother Margaret Gathaga said the US Embassy in Nairobi has made it difficult for her to get a visa.

“I simply want to bury my son and get closure,” she said.

Soon after receiving the news of her lastborn son’s death in May, she and her firstborn son started making arrangements to travel to the States.

Margaret booked an appointment at the US Embassy but her application was rejected. The reason behind the decision was not made known to her.

She has sought a review of the decision, but is yet to receive the embassy’s verdict.

Margaret also noted that the US authorities notified her that her son’s body was in such a bad state that it could not be flown to Kenya for burial.

Evans’ remains were recovered by Douglas Police in Lithia Springs after a fisherman spotted his lifeless body.

According to the police, Muhia slid down as his shirt was caught by trees before landing into the waters. Identifying his body was easy as he still had on a Kenyan flag beaded bracelet.

The deceased apparently studied at Aviation College in Nairobi and was an aircraft Engineer with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) before moving to the US.

Before becoming a truck driver, Muhia worked in various warehouses. He worked with a transport company called Everitt, before eventually becoming an owner-operator with Gaxan Logistics LLC.

