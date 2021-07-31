Family in Distress After Body of Infant Vanishes from Kerugoya Hospital

A family in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County is in distress after the body of their 7-month-old infant who died of pneumonia vanished from the county hospital.

According to Nation, the infant identified as Princess Wambui succumbed to Pneumonia at Kerugoya Referral County Hospital. She was then taken to the morgue for preservation ahead of the burial.

However, the family was dismayed after they showed up at the mortuary to collect the body for burial only to be told it could not be traced.

Read: Netizens Tell Off Governor Waiguru Over Sickening State Of Kerugoya Hospital – Photos

Apparently, the mortuary attendants quickly stormed the room when confronted to produce the infant’s body.

The family which had already dug the grave and prepared for the burial of their kin now want an explanation on how the body of their kin went missing.

Purity Wangari, the mother of the deceased infant has vowed to take legal action against the hospital should they fail to produce the body.

“Mortuary attendants and the hospital management should tell us where they took the body of my daughter. I could not believe it when mortuary attendants told us the body had vanished into thin air. I wanted to give my daughter a decent send-off but now I’m confused,” Wangari told the publication. Read Also: Body Of Missing Somali-American Businessman Bashir Mohammed Found In Kerugoya Kerugoya hospital has been on the spot on several occasions over its sickening state and staff’s bad attitude towards patients. In 2019, the sickening state of the facility was brought to the limelight following an exposé aired on Citizen TV. For instance, the deplorable condition of the facility was worsened by blocked toilets, unwashed linen, rotting garbage and undisposed hospital garbage. There was also a water crisis problem. Two years on the facility is still affected by some of these issues. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu