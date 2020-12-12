Family of Deceased Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Deny He Succumbed To Covid-19

The family of deceased Machakos senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka has clarified on the cause of death.

Earlier reports indicated that the lawmaker succumbed to Covid-19.

It has been said however, that the departed had contracted the virus some two weeks ago but had since tested negative.

Read: Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Is Dead

Senate speaker Ken Lusaka also noted that Kabaka had notified of his Coronavirus status and had gone into isolation.

Speaking at the Lee Funeral Home on Friday, Kitui senator Enoch Wambua said the late lawmaker had died due to a stroke.

Prior to his death, Kabaka had apparently been diagnosed with a blood clot in the head and was on medication.

Read Also: Secondary School Teacher Found With Machakos Senator Released

He also had severe headaches before his death.

Also present was Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who urged the media to be kind while reporting on the lawmaker’s demise.

“Let him rest in peace. Let us not make it more difficult for the family,” he said.

Read Also: Machakos Senator Mutinda’s Family Denies Claims That He Collapsed In Woman’s Home, Says Reports Are “Malicious”

Kalonzo also told reporters that Kabaka had undergone an operation to remove a clot before his passing.

The senator was rushed to hospital on Friday, December 4, after he collapsed while in the company of a high school teacher at 3Dee Apartments in upmarket Kilimani area.

Esther Muli Nthenya was arrested on Monday and was released on Wednesday after test results showed no foul play.

Read Also: Woman Found With Hospitalized Machakos Senator Detained For 7 Days

The departed senator was also a part-time lecturer at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa as well as a senior partner at Kabaka and Associates Advocates.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu