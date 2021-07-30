Family Cries for Justice as Woman Allegedly Killed by Lover after Securing Job in Qatar

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations after a woman was allegedly killed in Kahawa West by her boyfriend just three days before leaving the country for Qatar in search of greener pastures.

Joyce Wanjiru Nyambura, 34, is said to have differed with her lover identified as Golden Nyakundi on her decision to leave the country.

According to Wanjiru’s family, the deceased was scheduled to leave for the country in the Middle East on Friday, July 30.

However, she met her untimely death in the hands of her boyfriend before actualizing her dreams.

The family told a local news outlet that Nyakundi fatally stabbed Wanjiru in the abdomen and mouth using a knife before going into hiding.

The body of the deceased, the family says, also had bruises on the head an indication that she was assaulted before being murdered.

The matter was reported at Kahawa West police station

By the time of going to the press, Nyakundi had not been arrested.

The family is now calling on the authorities to expedite the probe and ensure Wanjiru gets justice.

Wanjiru’s sister, who is yet to come to terms with her sibling’s death, narrated that the deceased had attempted to secure a job in Kenya but in vain.

“My sister had really struggled to secure a job here in Kenya in vain until she got the chance to leave for Qatar and we were all happy as a family. However, the turn of events has left the family with so much pain,” she said.

On his part, Wanjiru’s brother posed, “all we want is justice as a family since we know my sister was kind and loving. Why was she killed just days before she left the country?”

The body of the deceased was moved to Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home pending autopsy.

