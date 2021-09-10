Family Cries for Justice as Somali Scholar ‘Abducted’ in Nairobi CBD

A family in Nairobi is crying for justice after their kin was reportedly abducted on Wednesday, September 8, in the City Central Business District.

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdiswamad, a Somali scholar, was reportedly accosted by four men along Turban road next to City Market and bundled into a stand by white double-cabin pickup at around 10am before being driven to an unknown location.

Speaking to members of the press at their South C home on Wednesday, the family said the Horn of Africa analyst had no known enemies.

The family urged the authorities to expedite the probe into the kidnapping incident.

“If he has done any wrong, which he has never because he has never been in police custody before, they can take him to the court,” Halima Mohammed, the scholar’s wife said.

According to the 55-year-old’s sister, Faiza Sheik, the family had already filed a missing person report at Central Police Station.

“We went to the scene where he was taken. We don’t have any information regarding where he was taken,” the sister said.

However, those who were close to the scholar, suspect that his analysis on the Horn of Africa might have rubbed some people the wrong way.

“Our biggest concern is that we do not know if he is in the hands of criminal gangs, whether he has been eliminated, whether he is in police custody or some other agency custody,” said Ahmed Hashi.

HAKI Africa, a human rights organisation, said that they are pursuing the matter and will soon file an application seeking to compel the state to produce Abdiswamad ‘dead or alive’.

“Even if it is not the police, it is still the duty of the police to search for him and make sure that he has been found,” said Hussein Khalid, the authority’s Executive Director.

