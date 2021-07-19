Family Cries Foul As Kin Goes Missing After Arrest By Anti-Terror Police Unit

The family of Taimur Kariuki Hussein is in agony after their kin went missing following arrest by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

Through a post on Twitter, Fauziya who is believed to be Hussein’s sister narrated the frustrations she went through trying to look for her kin who has been missing for over four weeks.

“The past four weeks have been hell for me and my family. I am currently looking through mortuaries. I have tried to play fair. I have gone to court. I have hit a dead end. Please help us create awareness about what happens to people who look like my brother,” reads the tweet in part.

For instance, she narrated that Hussein was nabbed by the Anti-terror police officers on June 11, 2021, near Lamu after trailing him for a while.

The 39-year-old Hussein was reportedly assaulted by the officers and taken to Lamu Police Station and charged with resisting arrest. He remained in custody and was denied access to his phone until Monday, June 14, 2021, where he was arraigned in court.

According to the sister, when they got to see their kin on Monday, he was badly injured; a broken finger, a sling on his right arm, stitches on his head and intense pain on his leg.

The officers, the sister narrated pleaded with the court to have Hussein detained until Friday which was granted.

Come Friday, the charges for resisting arrest were dropped. However, this did not last as new charges relating to terrorism were introduced with the request to have Hussein transferred to Nairobi for more interrogation.

“He disappeared until Monday 21st June 2021 when he was taken to Kahawa Law Courts. The officers asked for more time and were given until Monday, 28th June 2021,” the sister further narrated.

Apparently, despite the court ordering for Hussein’s release, he is yet to be seen by the family and his phone is still being held by the officers.

The ATPU officers have insisted that they already released Hussein although the family is yet to see him. They are thus calling on the relevant authorities to help produce their brother, dead or alive.

“His family filed for an application to get the ATPU to produce him dead or alive or at the very least produce CCTV footage of his release. All this was done via the High Court and all official channels followed only for ATPU to come back and claim that footage is wiped out every 24hrs. We do not believe this. There is something happening.”

