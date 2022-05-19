Family Cries Foul As Kenyan Woman in US Disappears, American Lover Arrested with Bank Cards

A family of a Kenyan woman living in the United States is looking for their kin who was last seen in February.

The family of Irene Gakwa says she vanished from Gillette, Wyoming State. They believe her boyfriend at the time had something to do with her disappearance.

The suspect, Nathan Nightman, was charged with various felonies after reportedly using Ms Gakwas credit cards several times after she went missing.

Chris Gakwa, her brother, said the family felt something bad had happened to her and as a result, asked the police to look into it.

Read: Kenyan in US Jailed For 20 Years For Sexually Assaulting 79-year-old Granny

“We have a reason to believe that something terrible might have happened since she is not known for being silent for such a long time,” he told the Nation.

“She used to call our parents almost on a daily basis and also kept in touch with us. My sister is not a silent person because we believe she might not be okay currently,” he added.

Mr Gakwa also revealed that Nightman was found guilty of using his sister’s email and stealing her bank cards.

According to an affidavit filed in a Gillette court, Nightman was arrested and questioned by police about Ms Gakwa’s disappearance.

Read Also: Kenyan In US Dies In Tragic Accident While Fleeing After Stabbing Wife

He denied seeing her, stating that she left Gillette in March and said goodbye to him before boarding a dark-colored SUV.

Police investigations found that Nightman stole around Sh366,600 from Ms Gakwa. He spent some Sh60,000 on a pair of boots and a pair of trousers.

The suspect was apprehended while carrying the groceries from a Walmart store after paying for the items with Ms Gakwa’s bank card.

Nightman also used the card from his home address, the cops found. He had also made a total of ten transactions.

Read Also: Kenyan Woman Now Disabled After Saudi Arabian Employer Pushed Her From Building

Ms Gakwa was a nursing student in the United States since 2019. She apparently met Nightman on a dating site after which he talked her into moving to Wyoming from Idaho.

On March 3, the family became concerned after receiving unusual text messages from her phone indicating that she was leaving Gillette for Texas.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...