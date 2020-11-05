Family To Auction 23 Cars Belonging To Late Tycoon Ramesh Gupta

The family of late tycoon Ramesh Gupta will be selling the man’s 23 cars through public auction this month.

Through the administrators of the tycoon’s estate, Veeral Shah and Roma Wadhwa, the family will hold a public auction on November 13, and will seek to raise at least Ksh35 million.

The collection features luxury vehicles including Bentley, Chevrolet, Porsche, Ford, Peugeot, Citroen and Mercedes Benz. The most expensive is a Mercedes Benz valued at Ksh9 million.

Gupta, before his death, was a car dealer and the proprietor of the Car Dealers 1969 Limited. He was murdered in his Parklands residence in April 2016 by suspected gangsters.

The suspected thugs hit the 75-year-old car dealer with an axe on the head, killing him instantly.

Gupta was reportedly living alone at the time of the incident.

His family members have been living in the UK.

