River Yala: Families Positively Identify Bodies of Kin who Went Missing in November, December

The #RiverYalaBodies hashtag is making headlines on social media and has ignited fury among netizens following an expose by human rights activists Boniface Mwangi and Joel Mbirika.

In a detailed thread on Twitter, it was revealed that over 20 bodies had been recovered from River Yala raising concerns on links to extrajudicial killings, abductions and torture.

The thread unearthed the rot in the Yala sub-county hospital where the bodies that were being retrieved from River Yala were being dumped and labeled as unknown before later being buried in mass graves.

Below is the thread you need to read and share widely. It's about #RiverYalaDeaths. There're endless bodies reportedly recovered from river River Yala almost every after two or three days. The retrieved bodies are dumped in Yala Sub County Hospital and labelled "unknown". pic.twitter.com/VlOZyGFb27 — OMWANA WA PENINAH (@JoelMbirika) December 9, 2021

In new developments on the same, two family members have positively identified the bodies of their kins who they say went missing in November and December last year.

One lady identified as Irene has reportedly identified her brother’s remains who she says went missing along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in November last year.

Another family has ideally identified their kin adding that the man’s car had been found near Gilgil in December without him inside.

His body has now been found at Yala mortuary being among the 21 that were retrieved from River Yala.

Irene has identified her brother's remains. He disappeared along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway last November.

His body is among the 20 recovered from Yala River, more that 230km away.

How did it get there?#RiverYalaBodies pic.twitter.com/msj1tN7Rf6 — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) January 20, 2022

Yesterday, the National Police issued conflicting reports regarding the same hence eliciting anger from netizens.

In a statement on Wednesday, National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Bruno Shioso said 19 bodies had been retrieved from the river in the past 2 years.

Earlier reports indicated that at least 21 bodies had been recovered from the river in the month of January alone. "In the last two years, 19 incidences involving human bodies that have been found dumped in River Yala, have been reported to the National Police Service. This number represents a cumulative body count over the stated period contrary to media reports insinuating all the incidences are a recent occurrence," said Shioso. Shioso said a special forensic investigations team from the DCI had been dispatched to the scene at River Yala and the Yala Sub County Level 4 hospital to assist with further investigations.

