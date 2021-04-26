Families in Anguish after Four Men Disappear after Lunch Meeting in Kitengela

Four families have been left in anguish after their kins dissapeared just after having a lunch meeting in Kitengela on April 19, 2021.

Reports by a local publication reveal the identities of the four men as Elijah Obuong aged 35, Benjamin Amache Imbai aged 30, Brian Oduor aged 36 and Jack Ochieng aged 37.

Apparently, the men were spotted arriving at a local pub in Kitengela where they ordered drinks. They soon left the joint at around 3PM and headed to the parking lot where a Toyota Mark X was parked.

They have since not been traced and none of their phone numbers are going through.

Authorities are said to be investigating the matter, they have since visited the club that they were spotted in before they went missing.

“We don’t have so much to reveal about the men yet,” Isinya sub-county police commander Anderson Njagi said.

Ideally, reports indicate that anonymous callers had reached out to the families claiming the bodies of the missing men were found in Emali. This is yet to be ascertained.

According to Monica Wanjiru, wife to Jack Ochieng’, it is unusual for her husband to spend the night out without informing her. For instance, she recounts that her husband left the house in the morning and when she called him later in the day, he said he would call back, which he didn’t.

“It is unusual for my husband to spend the night out without notifying me. He did not come back and his phone was off the entire night.” Wanjiru said.

The families are calling on relevant authorities to help trace their kins.

