Families of Boeing Crash Victims Receive Ksh53 Billion Settlement

Families of crash victims involved in 737 Boeing Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia have received the first batch of Ksh53,883,900,000 settlements agreed in the case against Boeing.

This was announced by Ribbeck Law Chartered, which represents more than 90 clients in litigation that has taken over three years.

“For most of our clients, this puts an end to the civil and criminal cases filed against Boeing after the tragic crashes of Lion Air JT610 on October 29, 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines ET302 on March 10, 2019,” stated Manuel von Ribbeck of Ribbeck Law Chartered.

At least 346 people perished in the two crashes, with 189 passengers perishing in the Lion Air Flight 610 that crashed on October 28, 2018, while 157 perished in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019.

Ribbeck Law Chartered represents more than 90 clients who have started receiving the settlements, according to Mr von Ribbeck.

“Families we have represented since the beginning of this tragedy involving the 737 MAX 8 crashes have started to receive the settlement funds. The criminal case which found that serious, deadly mistakes were made by the Boeing Company has been brought to an end,” he said.

Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 MAX, crashed on October 29, 2018 moments after takeoff in Indonesia, killing all the 189 on board.

The accident, according to the FAA, was caused by Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) which was activated during the flight.

Boeing had concealed information about the change to MCAS, and it was discovered the first time by FAA after the accident.

On March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines plane headed for Nairobi, Kenya crashed after its MCAS failed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport, killing all 149 on board. 32 Kenyans perished in the accident.

Department of Justice (DoJ) charged the Boeing Company with conspiracy to defraud the United States early this year.

“The misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA impeded the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the flying public,” Ms. Monica Kelly of Ribbeck Law Chartered explained.

“A key document published by the FAA, AEG lacked information about MCAS, and in turn, airplane manuals and pilot-training materials for U.S.-based airlines lacked information about MCAS,” said DoJ.

