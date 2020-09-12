Fake Sudanese Army General Nabbed In Nairobi After Defrauding Woman Of Sh8 Million

A Sudanese Army General imposter was on Friday nabbed by DCI sleuths from the Serious Crimes Unit within Westlands, Nairobi.

The man, identified as Arafat Ikimu alias Rashid Koweh Bin Omar has been defrauding high ranking women in the country, DCI said in a tweet.

“32-Year-Old Arafat Ikimu alias Rashid Koweh Bin Omar who has been posing as a Sudanese national and personating a Sudanese Army General was yesterday nabbed in a stealth operation by @DCI_Kenya Serious Crime detectives within Westlands in Nairobi County,” the tweet read in part.

32-Year-Old Arafat Ikimu alias Rashid Koweh Bin Omar who has been posing as a Sudanese national and personating a Sudanese Army General was yesterday nabbed in a stealth operation by @DCI_Kenya Serious Crime detectives within Westlands in Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/AsyELMa5ZV — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 12, 2020

Ikimu is said to lure the unsuspecting women into non-existent deal and later making away with millions of shillings.

The suspect, 32, lastly stole from a female director a sum of Sh8 million.

“The suspect has been targeting unsuspecting high ranking females within the country,& in the course of their interactions lures them into non-existent deals thereby defrauding them millions of shillings. The recent case involves a female director who lost Kshs. 8M to the suspect,” DCI said.

He is in our custody pending arraignment with charges of Personation and Obtaining by False Pretences being preferred. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 12, 2020

According to the DCI, Ikimu is in custody pending arraignment.

He is set to be charged with personation and obtaining money by false pretences.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu