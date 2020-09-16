in NEWS

Fake Lawyer Arrested In Kahawa West For Duping Unsuspecting Kenyans

DCI detectives stationed in Kiambu following a tip-off from members of the public have arrested a man passing as a lawyer in Kahawa West.

The fake lawyer; Ethan Kamau Njagi has been issuing fake orders purporting to be genuine orders from Courts in Kiambu and Nairobi. 

“Following a tip-off from the members of the public, Mr Ethan Kamau Njagi; who has been passing as a Lawyer and issuing FAKE orders purporting to be genuine orders from Courts in Kiambu & Nairobi has been arrested at Kahawa West by @DCI_Kenya detectives based at Kiambu,” DCI said in a tweet.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the suspect has been obtaining money by false pretenses from unsuspecting members of the public.

Njagi has allegedly on many occasions represented clients in court proceedings by pretending to be a partner with several Law firms within Nairobi and Kiambu.

“The suspect has been obtaining money falsely from unsuspecting members of the public and has on many occasions represented them in court proceedings by pretending to be a partner with several Law firms within Nairobi and Kiambu,” Kinoti added.

Detectives recovered stamped documents made by the suspect bearing the names of different law firms, believed to be fake or forged in his house.

Kinoti noted that the documents have been retained as exhibits pending the suspect’s arraignment.

