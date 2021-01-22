How Fake Laptops Tender Was Signed In DP William Ruto’s Office, Trader Scammed Ksh181 Million

When Charles Musinga of Makindu Motors met a Ms Muhoro through a friend identified as Augustine Matata, he knew it was time to mint millions, from the government.

A promise was made that he would be awarded a tender to supply at least 2,800 laptops to the government.

To make it look real, all the dealings would be made in the office of the Deputy President William Ruto, Harambee House Annex.

“Miss Muhoro also said she was the secretary of a Mr Wanyonyi who was the personal assistant to the Deputy President,” Mr Musinga told chief magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The first meeting was held on May 30, 2018 at Harambee House Annex, where the deal would be discussed in detail.

Mr Musinga arrived at the venue as early as 8am, accompanied by Mr Matata and a Mr Solomon. Muhoro had instructed them to wait at a Java House next to DP’s office, and wait for her call.

Finally, the call came and they were led into Harambee House Annex via the VIP lift to the third floor.

Here they found Ms Muhoro seated calmly, waiting for them with great news. They had won a tender to supply the Ministry of Devolution with laptops.

They were given non-disclosure agreement forms to sign, which normally barred thrm from discussing the deal with anyone.

After the meeting, it was revealed that they later met Miss Muhoro at a hotel in Karen, allegedly owned by Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju. Ms Muhoro demanded Ksh500,000 broker fees, which she was given in cash.

On June 19, 2018, they met Ms Muhoro alongside Mr Wanyonyi at Ole Sereni Hotel, where they were given a Local Purchase Order (LPO).

The first batch of 145 laptops was to be supplied at the Treasury Building, according to Ms Muhoro’s instructions.

“We were flagged by uniformed police and when they enquired we told them we were bringing the DP’s laptops and they said they were aware, and let us through…We uploaded the goods and there were uniformed policemen to confirm the order,” testified Mr Musinga.

The delivery order was signed by Christian Mwendwa on the eighth floor at the Ministry of Devolution.

Mr Musinga was to supply HP Laptops seventh generation, but was not able to get enough supplies. He requested that he be allowed to supply other brands of equivalent value, which was accepted.

The second batch of 587 pieces was to be taken to Eastleigh, where a Mr Kiptoo (real name Allan Chesang’), who was also a DP Ruto’s aide, would collect the consignment.

The third batch of 500 laptops and the fourth batch of 620 was also collected through the same method.

During collection, Chesang came with a police escort, driving a Range Rover with Parliament and Deputy President Office’s stickers.

Once all the laptops had been delivered, Mr Musinga was invited for a meeting at Ole Sereni, where he met Ms Muhoro and Mr Wanyonyi. Here they congratulated him for a good job and promised him another tender to supply ambulances.

Makindu Motor co-director Stephen Ngei Musyoka confirmed that they received an email for the deal, where they lost at least Ksh181 million.

My co-director Charles and I received an email from the Office of the DP confirming that they had received our profile and were ready to work with us in the year 2019-20 for the supply of laptops as direct sourcing to the Ministry of Devolution,” he said.

Among the accused in the fake deal include Allan Chesang’; Teddy Owiti; Kevin Nyongesa; Augustine Matata; Joy Kamau; James Makokha, alias Mr Wanyonyi; and Johan Osore.

The case continues on February 15.

