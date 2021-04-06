Fake KDF Officers Who Conned Man Sh350,000 In Kasarani Arrested

Fake Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers who conned a man Sh350,000 in Kasarani have been arrested by detectives.

In a discrete operation, police revealed that the suspects were nabbed where one was still donned in full military attire.

The suspects are Elisha Onyango, Derrick Nyakundi and Amos Mutuku.

“They obtained Sh350,000 from one Mbaru John claiming they were in a position to recruit his son into the KDF,” a police report quoted by K24 reads.

Among items that were seized at the time of their arrest included military training certificates belonging to different individuals, military course of action documents, and admission letters to the Recruits Training School in Moi Barracks, Eldoret.

The suspects will be arraigned and charged with obtaining money under false pretenses as well as impersonation.

Earlier, in January, KDF called on Kenyans to be wary of fake calling letters ahead of the 2021 recruitment drive.

Through a Tweet, the Department stated that there were fake letters being distributed to people with money being solicited.

Further, the department called on the general public to be careful and not fall into the trap of paying money in exchange for the letters.

“Beware of criminals selling FAKE recruitment calling letters. The only GENUINE letters are FREE and will be issued at the Recruitment Centres. Expose these criminals through this platform, your nearest Police station, or call the Military Police on 0726419709,” read the tweet.

In the same account of events, the Department noted that the 2021 recruitment will be free and fair, eligible to all candidates.

The exercise ran from February 12 to March 13 at various centres in the country.

“The Kenya Defence Forces are pleased to announce to the general public the recruitment of Servicemen/ women, Constables and Tradesmen/women which is scheduled to take place from 12 February to 13 March 2021 at various centres countrywide. Prospective candidates wishing to join Kenya Defence Forces must satisfy the conditions and requirements given below,” read an advert by the department.

