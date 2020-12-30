Fake Degree, Fraud And Tax Evasion: Tainted Image Chokes Agnes Kagure’s Governorship Dream

The Jubilee Party recently cleared former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and Ms Agnes Kagure to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, that was left vacant following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

This is not the first time Kagure is attempting to ascend to the Nairobi leadership, despite her tainted image.

In 2018, Kagure was pushing to be appointed the Deputy Governor for Nairobi, following the resignation of the then Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

She however backed down after several scandals emerged, including an alleged fake degree from the Chiang Mai Rajabhat University, Thailand.

The University disowned Ms Kagure in a letter dated March 2018, claiming that her name did not appear on their graduation list of 2014 as she alleged.

“Kagure Kariuki is not a graduate of Bachelor of Arts degree from this university. According to our records, the aforementioned individual does not appear in our graduation list of 2014 as purported in your enquiry letter. Therefore if there is any academic certificate possesed by the individual it should be treated as fake and forgery,” the management said.

The issue of the fake degree and other scandals were highlighted by several media houses, forcing her to move to court to gag the media. One of the affected news outlets was The Star newspaper, which was barred from further exposing Kagure through a court order dated April 13, 2018.

Several articles that highlighted her alleged ‘rot’ have since been pulled down.

Ms Kagure started filing her tax returns with the Kenya Revenue Authority in 1996, but stopped in 2004 for 11 years, according to documents in our possession.

From 2004 until 2015 there is no record of her ever filing any returns with KRA. In 2016 she started filing returns. The returns are self assessment and she seems to have rental houses and from her monthly rental collection. She is legally bound by law to submit 10 percent, which seemingly she didn’t. Between January 2015 and December 2017 Ms Kagure paid a total of Ksh127,198.

According to a firearm application letter dated September 22, 2016, Kagure owns four business enterprises namely Antonio’s Grill, Dynamic Mini Mart, Consolata Pharmacy and Universal Nautical.

A search on the Company’s Registrar shows that Antonio’s Grill is a business name, while Dynamic Mini Mart and Consolata Pharmacy have no records with the Registrar.

Universal Nautical, registered under CPR/2012/86325 according to KRA records, has never filed returns since it was registered.

Universal Nautical Ltd was registered on October 11, 2012 with shareholders listed as Edward Gitugo, Agnes Kagure Kariuki and Isaac Kariuki Ndegwa.

Ms Kagure, who prides herself as a successful Insurance broker, started her work at Liberty Life, where it is alleged that she was dismissed over fraud against clients.

She has also severally been accused of trying to grab land parcels in Umoja Inner Core and another one in Karen, with Court Cases ongoing. For the property in Karen, she claimed that she bought it for Ksh100 million in cash from the late Roger Bryan Robson. It was later found that the transfer documents were forged.

Kagure shot to the limelight in 2018, when it emerged that she was on the list of potential candidates to succeed Igathe.

Kahawa Tungu investigated her digital footprints and found that her Twitter account was set up on March 11, 2018, six weeks after Igathe resigned, in a bid to win the masses.

She set up her first Facebook Page on February 11, 2018, just 2 weeks after Igathe’s resignation.

The Facebook page remained inactive till March 10, 2018 when it took off due to heavy advertising, and now has close to 70,000 followers.

She also set up a Wikipedia page, which says “This page was last edited on 20 March 2018, at 17:48. It has since been pulled down.

She also set up a website, agneskagure.com, which was registered on March 10, 2018 by Sam Kamau (samkeyms@gmail.com). The website, which had no significant details, has since been pulled down.

Agnes Kagure Claims to be the Principal of The Insurance Consulting Group which does not exist according to e-Citizen search.

