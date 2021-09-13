Fake Cop Rescued from Mob in Mukuru Kayaba After Swindling Unsuspecting Kenyans

Police have rescued a man from a mob in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kayaba slums.

The man, Dennis Mokaya, was rescued from the irate mob by Nyumba Kumi officials in Kambi Moto, Starehe Sub-County.

He was later arrested after it was found that he had been swindling unsuspecting residents with the help of two officers attached at Central Police Station.

“The suspect admitted to colluding with two police officers from Central Police Station using a private Toyota vehicle, handcuffs and a police radio. We are investigating further to see if we will identify the officers he named and arrest them,” said Makadara Sub-County Police Commander Timon Odingo.

Read: “Fake Policeman” Joshua Waiganjo Arrested For Violating Curfew Orders

Mr Odingo also stated that the suspect who was without an identity card or police ID at the time of his arrest, admitted to being a fake cop.

Mokaya, police reports indicate, threatened his victims with arrest for not wearing masks, drunkenness, urinating in public, selling and smoking marijuana and operating bars without licenses among others.

Mokaya told the police, “I focus on slums including Jamaica, Lunga Lunga, Reuben, Kingstone, Kayaba, Fuata Nyayo, Mariguini, Kisii, Hazina, Kenya-Wine and Commercial.”

A Nyumba Kumi official, Jane Mbula, said the suspect intimidated his victims by threatening to present them before a certain OCS.

Read Also: Fake Cop Gregory Simiyu Mabele Nabbed Conducting Illegal Patrols in Lang’ata

“The people of Kayaba were so angry that we intervened and rescued Mr Mokaya. We insisted on taking him to the South B Police Station to show us the OCS whom he claims had sent him to collect money from the public,” said Mbula.

On Wednesday, police rescued yet another middle-aged man pretending to be a cop along River Road.

“The manner in which he was harassing members of the public saw them corner him and when asked to produce his job card, he failed to do so,” Peter Karimi, a hawker told reporters.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...