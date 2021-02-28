Fake Cop Gregory Simiyu Mabele Nabbed Conducting Illegal Patrols in Lang’ata

Police in Nairobi are holding a 40-year-old man for impersonating an Administration Police officer in Lang’ata area.

The civilian identified as Gregory Simiyu Mabele was arrested on Friday night while conducting illegal night patrols in Lang’ata’s Southlands area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Simiyu was in AP uniform at the time of his arrest.

“Langata based Detectives are investigating how a civilian, Gregory Simiyu Mabele, donned in fatigues belonging to our sister service Administration Police Service (APS), impersonated a Police Officer and started conducting his self assigned, illegal night patrols in Langata’s Southlands area,” said DCI.

Read: DCI Warns Kenyans Of International Scam Calls “Wangiri”

Detectives suspect that Simiyu is part of a wider cabal of criminals, who pose as Police Officers to defraud members of the public.

“He will be arraigned in court on Monday, to answer to charges of being in unlawful possession of government stores contrary to Section 324 (2) & Impersonating a Police Officer contrary to Section 101 (1) (b) of the National Police Service Act, ” said DCI.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested last night past curfew hours, as he walked around the Southlands suburbs, pretending to be offering public safety and security services. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 27, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu