Faith Nkatha Gitonga Named Cellulant’s Country Manager For Kenya

Fintech company Cellulant has announced the appointment of Faith Nkatha Gitonga as Country Manager, Kenya.

Ms Faith Nkatha joins Cellulant to lead it’s Kenya operations and scale its payments ecosystem in the country.

She joins Cellulant from Oracle Corporation where she was leading their Digital Transformation efforts for the Public Sector.

Before joining Oracle, Faith served as the Director for Strategy, Monitoring and Transformation at Sidian Bank. In this role, she was responsible for the unit’s digital transformation, including developing and executing strategies for growth and expansion, partnerships and quality performance. Faith also previously worked at SBM Bank (K) Ltd. as Head of Department – Retail and Institutional Banking, among other leadership roles from 2008 to 2016.

On other matters, notice the whole leadership team from Cellulant was made of KIKUYUS. If you’ve had your CV rejected at Cellulant, now you know why. — I Am Hotep Son (@MichaelMburu_) January 19, 2019

Cellulant has variously been accused of only employing a single ethnic group in senior positions in the company.

After the DusIT attack in 2019, Kenyans on Twitter questioned why only one ethnic group from Cellulant were the victims. It emerged that Ken Njoroge prefers to employ only his ethnicity at Cellulant.

The move has created suspicion within the tech community with many asking how this is being encouraged.

