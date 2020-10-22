in TECH

Faith Nkatha Gitonga Named Cellulant’s Country Manager For Kenya

Faith Nkatha Gitonga
Faith Nkatha Gitonga. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Fintech company Cellulant has announced the appointment of Faith Nkatha Gitonga as Country Manager, Kenya.

Ms Faith Nkatha joins Cellulant to lead it’s Kenya operations and scale its payments ecosystem in the country.

She joins Cellulant from Oracle Corporation where she was leading their Digital Transformation efforts for the Public Sector.

Before joining Oracle, Faith served as the Director for Strategy, Monitoring and Transformation at Sidian Bank. In this role, she was responsible for the unit’s digital transformation, including developing and executing strategies for growth and expansion, partnerships and quality performance. Faith also previously worked at SBM Bank (K) Ltd. as Head of Department – Retail and Institutional Banking, among other leadership roles from 2008 to 2016.

Cellulant has variously been accused of only employing a single ethnic group in senior positions in the company.

After the DusIT attack in 2019, Kenyans on Twitter questioned why only one ethnic group from Cellulant were the victims. It emerged that Ken Njoroge prefers to employ only his ethnicity at Cellulant.

The move has created suspicion within the tech community with many asking how this is being encouraged.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

CellulantFaith Nkatha Gitonga

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Has Arsenal Betrayed Mesut Özil?

Prison Warder Arrested With Over 10K Sim Cards In Suspected Fraud Syndicate