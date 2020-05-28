Fairmont Hotel Employees Lose Jobs As It Closes Down Due To Covid-19, Floods

Fairmont Hotel has closed its two hotels in Kenya, Fairmont The Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club due to the effects of Covid-19 and flooding.

In a statement, the management announced that all employees will be sent home, with only those that have served the hotel for over five years getting severance pay while others will get a one month’s pay in lieu.

“It is regrettable that our hotels, Fairmont The Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club have since ceased their operations as a spiral effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent flooding of Fairmont Mara Safari Club. These unprecedented natural causes have resulted in disruption of our business now and in the unforeseeable future,” the hotel said.

“Due to the uncertainty of when and how the impact of the global pandemic will result in the business picking up in the near future, we are left with no option but to close down the business indefinitely”.

The hotel joins a number of businesses that have closed down due to the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, and also globally.

Two months ago, the Serena Group of Hotels closed down temporarily over Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press statement, the hotel managing director said they valued their employees and clients lives more hence the decision to suspend operations.

He also noted that never in the company’s 40 years of existence has something had this sought of impact on the hospitality industry.

The hotel has 10 branches in Kenya and Tanzania.

Early this month, Sarova Hotels and Resorts Kenya announced cessation in the management of two lodges within Taita Hills wildlife Sanctuary effective July 1, 2020.

Through a statement by the Managing Director Jimi Kariuki, the Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge and Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge will no longer be operated under the Sarova Hotels portfolio.

It is however not clear whether the move was due to Covid-19.

