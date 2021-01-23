Faiba 4G Now Supporting eSIM on The Following Compatible Devices

Faiba 4G is now offering eSIM support for compatible smartphones. This means that users will now be able to connect to the network without attaching a physical sim card.

eSIM stands Embedded Subscriber Identity Module or simply, embedded SIM card. Phone manufacturers have eSIM within the devices which works perfectly in markets like the US where phones are attached to the mobile network provider.

To use the eSIM, customers simply have to update some profile settings provided by the carrier through QR codes.

The availability of eSIMS means you will have a SIM profile in addition to your existing SIM card slots. This means that for a single SIM phone, you can now use it as a dual SIM and for a dual SIM phone, you can use three networks. However, the Phone OS primarily limits users to only two SIM cards.

Jamii Telecom has introduced the service for users with compatible phones. To use the service:

Ensure that your Android or Apple device is compatible and has an embedded eSIM and supports the Faiba 4G Network.

You will be required to visit your local Faiba agent to purchase the eSIM profile or to swap your current physical SIM card to an eSIM. (New purchases cost Sh300 while swapping costs Sh150)

You will receive a QR code from the agent, scan it on your phone to activate the eSIM on your device and for it to recognize the Faiba 4G Network.

To activate the eSIM, you need to be connected to the internet so you can download the profile once the QR code is scanned. After downloading, click and install your eSIM to activate it. You will then be able to see the network bars on your phone.

Here is a list of phones that support the eSIM

Samsung: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. Oppo, LG, HTC, Xiaomi, Honor, RealMe, OnePlus, Vivo, TECNO. Huawei: Mate 40 Pro, P40, P40 Pro, Not P40 Pro+ Google: Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 Motorola: Razr 2019, Razr 5G

Apple Devices

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPads

iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11‑inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

Apple Watches

Apple Watch Edition Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum

Apple Watch Series 6

