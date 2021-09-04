Facebook, Youtube Rank Top with Billions of Active Users Globally-Report

Facebook is the most popular social media platform, with over 2.8 billion users worldwide. The company owns four of the biggest platforms in its network, all with over one billion active users every month.

According to a report on Global Social networks by Statista, Facebook reported 3.51 billion active users of its core family products in the first quarter of 2021.

YouTube is the second most used platform, with over 2.2 billion monthly active users followed by WhatsApp with 2 billion users and Instagram with 1.3 billion users.

Chinese social media apps are also popular, with WeChat amassing 1.2 billion active monthly users. Video-making app TikTok recorded 700 million users and its Chinese nemesis, Douyin recorded 600 million.

Social media networks have widened their reach by offering services in multiple languages, therefore allowing users from diverse geographical regions to connect seamlessly. Statista reports that the current figures are expected to grow in the coming years.

“In 2022, Social networking sites are estimated to reach 3.96 billion users and these figures are still expected to grow as mobile device usage and mobile social networks increasingly gain traction in previously underserved markets.” The company said in a blog.

Below is the global ranking for social media apps

