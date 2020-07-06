Facebook Users In Africa Among Those Targeted By Malware

Anti-fraud solutions provider, Evina, has revealed that there is a certain malware using JavaScript to retrieve the login credentials of Facebook users.

The firm has confirmed that Facebook users in Africa are among those targeted.

The malware works by launching a browser that loads Facebook at the same time a mobile user is launching the platform. The browser displays on the foreground, making the user believe that they are launching their legitimate Facebook account page.

Millions of users worldwide suffer devastating personal, financial and reputation consequences as a result of being targeted by the malware and ransomware each year.

“This new malware is particularly dangerous as it could effectively ruin your online and offline life by making off with the credentials of one of your most valued pieces of digital real estate,” Evina CEO, David Lotfi said.

“Worse still, it is embedded in a whole range of applications commonly available for app store download and these include everything from flashlight to wallpaper, pedometer, file manager and video maker apps.”

Internet based fraud has become quite common, even in Kenya, with many users reporting hacked accounts that cost them finances and friendships.

In the last few months, Kenyans have become victims of hacking on their social media. Former Citizen TV host this year lost her Instagram account, with millions of users to hackers who demanded a ransom, forcing Joey to surrender the account altogether.“

Fraudsters are everywhere and they are not confined to the Banking sector. Let’s remember once again that victims are not culprits. The app developer, the app store and all other legitimate players involved are simply innocent victims of fraudsters and their malware. Fortunately, there are firms that exist to take the battle to the fraudsters themselves,” concluded Lotfi.

