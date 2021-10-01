Facebook, Instagram Users Can Now Send Group DMs on Messenger

Facebook will now let users cross-message groups between Instagram and Facebook.

The company updated the app to allow users to opt-in and launch cross-app group chats to about 70 percent of eligible users who have already updated their messenger to the latest version.

Facebook has been working on cross-app messaging for a while now, and after launching earlier on in the year, the company has updated it with a number of new features.

The group chats are presented in a wide variety of themes for users’ interests. Polls are coming to group DMs to allow users vote on various things such as a location to meet or an event theme colour.

Typing indicators are also available in group DMs, allowing users to see when multiple users are drafting a message. Along with these is Facebook watch, which will allow users to watch videos from Instagram and Facebook together.

