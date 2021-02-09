Facebook, Ubongo Kids Share Video To Educate Children and Parents on Safer Internet Day

To commemorate this year’s Safer Internet Day, Facebook and Ubongo Kids – one of Africa’s leading children’s edutainment companies have launched a Public Service Announcement video that educates children and parents on online safety.

The video, which is available in Kiswahili, English French, seSotho, isiZulu and Afrikaans, educates children on how to stay safe online and encourages proper use of the internet. The video will be syndicated online and broadcasted in 17 channels across Sub Saharan Africa reaching a million households across the continent.

The launch of the PSA safety video comes in the wake of a survey conducted by Ubongo Kids in 12 countries across Sub Saharan Africa that confirmed that parents with children between 7-17 years feared that their children who were active online could access fake websites, run into scammers, be bullied/ harassed online, access age-inappropriate content or encounter unwanted approaches.

With more and more young people going online, providing parents, caregivers, and educators with the resources they need to guide and support their teens in online safety has become even more important.

Speaking on the launch, Mercy Ndegwa, Facebook Head of Public Policy East and the Horn of Africa said that the partnership with Ubongo Kids and the launch of an educational video encourages parents and children to have a conversation about online safety and to explore their online journey together.

“We remain committed to promoting the safety of children and young people using our platforms.” Ndegwa said.

Ubongo Kids Chief Business Officer, Doreen Kessy expressed enthusiasm in the partnership with Facebook in the project celebrating Safer Internet Day. Kessy said that their partnership with Facebook aligns with their goal of encouraging positive behavior change among our children.

Watch the video below

Facebook also released a list of top 10 tips to educate users on how to keep safe on the platform and how to access information that gives more control over their experience online.

Top Tips for Looking After Yourself and Your Family Online

Facebook is committed to the safety and well-being of everyone online. We regularly share tools, tips, and resources to help keep people safe and give them more control over their experience online. Our priority is to empower people to make digitally safe decisions and give them the information they need to navigate an increasingly digital world.

It’s good to talk

It’s never too early to talk to your child about online safety – start conversations early. Conversations within families should happen often to help children navigate the online world and understand the opportunities and risks that come with technology.

Get the most out of your passwords

A strong password is one of the simplest ways to protect the information we share online.

Balance – it’s not just about time

Digital balance considers both the quantity and quality of children’s online time.

Take advantage of privacy settings

Privacy settings can help young people take control over who sees their information and when it is shared.

Rules for sharing

To help your child master the digital basics of sharing personal information, teach from the context that matters. It’s important that your child understands what is OK and not OK to share online. Ensure they understand what personal information is, and teach them to only share this information with people they know online.

Surround yourself with positivity

Being able to identify supportive relationships is a vital resilience skill.

Planning for digital wellness

Digital wellness skills can help young people make the internet a healthy and balanced part of their overall lives.

