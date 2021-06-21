Facebook to Roll Out Podcasts Feature Starting this Week

Facebook will start rolling out podcasts on the platform this week with plans to introduce a feature allowing listeners to create clips from their favourite shows.

The social media network sent out an email to podcast page owners with a link to put up their shows on the RSS feed. This will automatically generate Newsfeed posts for all episodes going forward. A new “Podcasts tab” on the page will feature the published episodes.

“Facebook will be the place where people can enjoy, discuss, and share the podcasts they love with each other,” the company said in the email.

The podcasters who publish on the platform will also have to opt into the company’s podcast terms of service.

Podcasters will not only be able to distribute their shows on the platform, but they can enable clips lasting up to one minute long. These will be created by listeners and can be shared outside of the podcaster’s page. This “may help increase visibility and engagement.” Facebook says.

It is not clear how Facebook is able to determine which pages feature podcast publishers, but the company seems intent on building up its audio features. This year, nearly all social media platforms have developed various audio features following the success of Clubhouse. Facebook also announced the development of its Live Audio Rooms in the first quarter.

Podcasts have become more popular, including in Kenya. Their availability on Facebook means users do not need to leave the platform to listen to their favourite podcasters.

