Facebook to Downrank Posts Made by Rulebreakers in Groups

Facebook has announced plans to demote content in groups belonging to people who have violated its policies elsewhere on the platform. The move is aimed at limiting the reach that these rulebreakers have on the community. Existing policies already prohibit them from posting, commenting or inviting others into the groups.

Facebook said in a blog post that it would alert group administrators about content that has been flagged for removal by showing a “Flagged by Facebook” tag. The admins will then be able to ask for a review if they deem the content appropriate or choose to remove the content. This allows the admins control over their groups before escalation to Facebook admins.

Facebook has moved more focus to groups since the 2020 US presidential when groups were found to be mediums of spreading misinformation. The app has lately come under intense scrutiny over claims that it causes harm to its users, while putting profits before people.

The information came after a damning revelation by Whistleblower Frances Haugen. According to the social media platform, more info is likely to come out this week following a incident where thousands of pages of documents were leaked.

Despite the increased scrutiny on Facebook, the company seems to have stepped up its efforts to reduce false, hateful content with a focus on promoting transparency around its moderation policies.

