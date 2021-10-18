Facebook to Ban Content that Sexually Harasses Celebrities

Facebook has stepped up its anti-bullying and harrasment measures to protect celebrities. The company said it would remove severe sexualizing content targeting public figures.

Facebook said that any profile, page,group or events aimed at sexualizing the public figures would be removed from the platform. The public figures include celebrities, politicians and content creators.

“Public figures, whether they’re politicians, journalists, celebrities or creators, use Facebook and Instagram to engage directly with their followers,” the company said in a blog post.

“We made these changes because attacks like these can weaponize a public figure’s appearance, which is unnecessary and often not related to the work these public figures represent.”

The company said any unwanted sexualized commentary and repetitive attacks harassing an individual sexually would be removed.

The new policy comes amid news that the popular social medi platform was putting profits before people. A whistleblower, Frances Haugen, testified before congress after sharing documents from Facebook’s internal research team. Findings from the research showed that the company was aware of the harm that Instagram has on young women.

The policy will effectively ban large, coordinated attacks on users deemed to be at a heightened risk of offline harm, even if the posts are not in violation of the company’s policies. These include posts and direct messages targeting victims.

