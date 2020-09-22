Facebook to Allow Users Claim Ownership of their Images and Control Where they are Reposted

Facebook is working with partner organizations to allow people take more control of their images and control where they end up. The company will start allowing the partner organizations rights to claim their images and choose where they can end up on both Facebook and Instagram. The social media giant is planning to roll out the feature to everyone soon.

Facebook has not disclosed who the partners are but the feature will work just as the company does with music recording companies who keep the rights to their music. How this works, is that brands such as Magical Kenya will have the rights to all their images and control who shares them and where. If such an image is reposted by a Facebook or Instagram user in their account, Magical Kenya would then choose to allow the post to stay up, issue a takedown which would remove the infringing post entirely or block by territory, meaning the organization can make the image visible only in regions where their copyright applies.

“We want to make sure that we understand the use case very, very well from that set of trusted partners before we expand it out because, as you can imagine, a tool like this is a pretty sensitive one and a pretty powerful one, and we want to make sure that we have guardrails in place to ensure that people are able to use it safely and properly,” says Dave Axelgard, product manager of creator and publisher experience at Facebook, in a comment.

The process is quite simple. To claim a copyright, the holder of the image rights uploads a CSV file to Facebook Right’s manager with all the image’s metadata. They also have the choice to leave other territories out as they specify which area the copyright applies. The rights manager will then verify the info uploaded and if the metadata and image match, it will process the image and monitor where it shows up. If any other person claims ownership of the image, both will be subjected to a back and forth to dispute their claims before they make a decision. If any party wants to appeal to the decision, they can report to Facebook’s IP reporting forms.

Axelgard says they want to experiment with a small group first before rolling out to everyone. The trend will probably mean that more people on the Facebook and Instagram will be posting their own original images. Creators may be forced to invest in professional photography to get their own authentic images.

In the past, celebrities have been sued by gossip blogs for posting images of themselves from their sites. The copyrights will streamline things and most likely put an end to reposting images ultimately affecting memes and gossip blogs who download images from their accounts.

