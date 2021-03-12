Facebook Testing New Monetization Option for Creators Using Sticker Ads on Stories

Facebook has announced that it is testing a way for creators to monetize from their Stories. The company says the test involves allowing creators to place ads that look like stickers in their stories.

Facebook Stories was launched four years ago allowing users to post content that disappears in 24 hours. The company now says that creators can earn a cut from ads placed on their stories.

Chatting with The Verge, Yoav Arnstein, director of product management said the feature is still in the early stages of development, and that the test was “very small” although there were plans to expand it soon and apply the same technology to all short-form videos on the platform.

” …the broader idea, though, is to give advertisers a natural place to fit their content, so, for example, if someone posts a video from Yosemite National Park, a sticker could advertise a local business. The contextual relevance will likely be key to making these advertisements successful” The Verge reports.

Facebook also has another update: ads will now be added to shorter videos as opposed to the usual 3 minute long videos. The company says that in-stream ads will also be available for one-minute videos 30 seconds into the content, and 45 seconds into the content for longer videos.

To monetize, users must have at least 600,000 total minutes viewed from any among on-demand, live, and previously live videos in the last 60 days. They must also have five or more active video uploads or previously live videos.

Live video creators who wish to monetize through in-stream ads are also expected to have 60,000 live minutes viewed in the last 60 days and should meet the video-on-demand program requirements.

