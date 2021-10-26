Facebook Strategy to Focus on Addressing Declining Usage among Young Adults

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the social media platform is redirecting its efforts to focus on younger adults on the platform. The move comes amid news that the company was alarmed by the decline of younger people in the platform. Zuckerberg says he has redirected his team to “make serving young adults their north star.”

“So much of our services have gotten dialed to be the best for the most people who use them, rather than specifically for young adults,” Zuckerberg said.

He also alluded that usage among older users would slow down due to the intended changes, but that despite it, they were taking the right approach. He said that the changes would likely take years.

Read: Facebook to Ban Content that Sexually Harasses Celebrities

Zuckerberg said that among other shifts was to Instagram, where significant changes would be made with a focus on improving engagement using videos and Reels in order to make them a more central part of the overall experience.

The focus on video is attributed to stiff competition from short-video making app, TikTok. Zuckerberg said that the Chinese company is one of the biggest competitors the company had ever faced.

“Our products are still widely used by teens, but we face tough competition from the likes of Snapchat and TikTok,” said Joe Osborne, a Facebook spokesperson.

Read also: Facebook to Rebrand to New Name that Aligns with Metaverse Strategy

“All social media companies want teens to use their services. We are no different. That’s why we’re continuing to build new products and features that are entertaining and help teens, their friends and family stay connected to each other.”

According to leaked documents, Facebook intends to attract young users by revamping groups, adding job finding tools and including mood feeds.

The leaked documents showed that usage among young adults had declined by 2 percent since 2019, and would continue falling by at least 4 percent over the next few years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...